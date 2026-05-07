AYALA LAND, INC. has opened Ayala Malls Arca South in Taguig as part of its strategy to expand recurring income streams through its leasing and hospitality businesses.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the mall has a gross floor area of 100,000 square meters (sq.m.) and a gross leasable area of 61,000 sq.m.

The development is located within Arca South, one of Ayala Land’s growth estates in Taguig, and is expected to serve residents, office workers, and transit users in the area.

Ayala Land said the project forms part of its broader push to increase the share of stable and predictable revenues in its portfolio amid a more measured property sales environment.

“At Ayala Malls, we design for frequency and habit,” Ayala Malls Chief Operating Officer Paul Birkett said.

“The more a space becomes part of everyday life, the more it supports consistent customer flow and stronger merchant performance over time,” he added.

The company said the mall is intended to support long-term commercial activity within the estate while reinforcing surrounding residential and office developments.

Ayala Land said integrating retail developments early into the estate’s development cycle is intended to accelerate business activity and establish long-term consumption patterns that could support stable rental yields.

The mall features an open and mixed-format retail layout, diverging from the traditional enclosed mall format.

Ayala Land also said the project may serve as a prototype for future retail developments as the company shifts toward more flexible and community-integrated retail formats focused on long-term income generation.

Shares in Ayala Land rose by 0.13% or 2 centavos to close at P15.32 on Wednesday. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales