The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) backed the Dapat Isa Lang (D1L) movement on Friday, which aims to pass the anti-political dynasty law through a people’s initiative.

“We recognize the vital roles of our schools in shaping our citizens,” CEAP Advocacy and Public Engagement Office Ina Claustro said during a press conference.

“It’s difficult to teach democracy when power continues to revolve only among few families,” she added in Filipino.

Ms. Claustro noted that schools bear the responsibility of teaching the youth that public offices are not inherited and should be used for the greater good.

“Education must produce citizens who are critical and engaged,” she said. “To our youth, do not lose hope, do not accept that this is how politics work.”

“Democracy only works when new voices are given space to lead. Leadership should be earned through competence, integrity, and service – not inherited by some people,” she added.

The D1L movement proposes a law that prohibits political families from holding more than one position each in national and local offices. The proposal includes family members up to the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity.

The succession, replacement, or switching of position among political families is also not allowed under the proposed law, and families that had members in political positions must maintain a “one term cooling period” after reaching their term limits.

“This law will change the composition and quality of members of the Congress and the leaders in the LGUs (local government units),” the groups said in a statement.

“A genuine anti-dynasty law is critical to our rejection of the politics of patronage, ayuda, pork barrel… political education, electoral reform, budget reform, and training and formation of our public servant leaders,” it added.

Under Article VI, Section 32 of the 1987 Constitution, the public can propose a law through a people’s initiative if the petition is signed by at least 10% of the total number of registered voters nationwide, and every legislative district has at least 3% signatures from registered voters.

“We are currently mobilizing our member schools across 17 regions to support this people’s initiative guided by hope, justice, mercy, and unity,” Ms. Claustro said in mixed English and Filipino. — Almira Louise S. Martinez