As the Philippine government ramps up its efforts to make services available online, its systems must be fortified to handle disruptions and protect sensitive data, according to Taiwanese tech company Synology Inc. on Thursday.

Claire Huang, Synology Philippines country manager, said that amid the country’s advancing digital initiatives, resilience can no longer be treated as a secondary consideration.

“Government systems must be designed to handle disruptions, protect sensitive data, and keep essential services available at all times,” Ms. Huang said in a statement, noting that this is crucial to ensuring public trust as more services go online.

The Philippines is among the countries most affected by cyberattacks globally, including attacks such as ransomware, phishing, and identity theft, Synology said, citing the Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2025.

During the GOVX.0 Conference 2026 held a few days ago, Synology shared how government agencies can strengthen their systems’ resilience through reliable backup, faster data recovery, and the ability to maintain operations during unexpected events.

The tech company also offers solutions such as Synology ActiveProtect, a specialized, high-performance data protection solution.

It said that the solution helps organizations standardize recovery processes, reduce manual workloads, and respond quickly to disruptions that halt access to essential services.

Synology reiterated that data resilience will remain crucial in ensuring reliable and secure access for citizens amid the expansion of digital government services. — Edg Adrian A. Eva