Makati Medical Center (MMC) is strengthening its preventive care offerings with the launch of its Wellness Hub, a one-stop, full-service outpatient screening facility that provides comprehensive health services in a more comfortable, patient-friendly setting.

The MakatiMed Wellness Hub is located on the 7th Floor of Ayala North Exchange Tower 1, just a short walk from its main hospital complex, providing a more relaxed ambience while maintaining easy access to the center’s consultants.

The facility has a total floor area of 1,157 square meters.

“This is a program of MMC that provides holistic and compassionate care, with a strong emphasis on comfort and convenience,” Saturnino P. Javier, medical director and interim co-president and chief executive officer (CEO) of MMC, said during the hub’s exclusive media briefing on Thursday.

“But ultimately, it is guided by the quality and safety standards for which MMC is known,” he added, noting the hub’s key differentiation from its counterparts.

The MakatiMed Wellness Hub also consolidates the center’s preventive care services, which were previously more difficult for patients to navigate within the hospital, Arlyn L. Songco, senior vice president and division head of creative, communications, and sales services at MMC, said.

“It’s now outside the hospital in a very nice, relaxing environment,” she said.

The hub offers services such as executive health checkups, cardiac screening, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, primary care vaccinations, dermatologic and laser procedures, and mental wellness services.

Ms. Songco said that the wide range of services can be availed of by patients of all ages.

BusinessWorld had the opportunity to tour the Wellness Hub. Among its highlights is the dermatology and laser area, which features a state-of-the-art machine that maps moles across the body to help in the early detection of possible skin cancer.

Eunice B. Mocas, department manager of the MakatiMed Wellness Hub, said that the price for executive health checkups starts at P20,000, which already includes the “Basic 5” laboratory tests and assessment: physical examination, complete blood count, urinalysis, stool examination, chest X-ray, and chemistry panel.

She also said that packages will be offered and tailored to the needs and demographics of patients.

Since its inception, the MakatiMed Wellness Hub outpatient facility has been serving around 100 patients a day during lean months, Ms. Songco said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva