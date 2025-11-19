Fujifilm Philippines Inc. launched its new X-T30 III camera on Tuesday. The new camera is equipped with a more powerful processor designed to deliver quality images and speedy performance for beginners and more experienced photography enthusiasts alike.

The new model is a mirrorless digital camera which combines a back-side illuminated 26.1megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor with a high-speed X-Processor 5 imaging engine.

Fujifilm claims that the camera’s speed is twice as fast as the previous model and that it also adopts the latest subject-detection autofocus for high image quality and ease of shooting in various scenarios.

“With the launch of the Fujifilm X-T30 III, we want to invite more creative minds to capture their passions and bring smiles to the world with their art,” Glenn Michael Gatan, Imaging Solutions Marketing Head at Fujifilm Philippines, said in a statement following the launch event in Makati City.

The new X‑T30 III is available starting Nov. 24 in all authorized Fujifilm stores nationwide and on select online platforms, Kimberly “Vee” Santiano, marketing leader for the digital cameras team at Fujifilm Philippines, told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the event.

It is priced at P58,990 for the body alone and P68,990 with the kit lens, she added.

Apart from a fast processor, the camera is also equipped with a Film Simulation dial, previously seen in other Fujifilm models, allowing users to choose from 20 film simulation modes that mimic Fujifilm’s selection of classic photographic films.

Fujifilm’s resident photographer, Vicky Ladia, also highlighted the camera’s built-in flash and compact body, weighing only 378 grams, and is capable of 6.2K/30P video recording.

“For beginners, this is ideal because they no longer need to carry a separate flash,” Ms. Ladia said during the launch event in Filipino.

“It’s capable of handling almost all types of photography,” she added.

Fujifilm Philippines Inc. is a sales subsidiary of Fujifilm Regional Headquarters in Asia Pacific. Established since 2012, the company has steadily widened its presence across the country, with offices and service centers in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao City. It also maintains a production facility in Calamba, Laguna called Fujifilm Optics Philippines, that manufactures imaging equipment such as interchangeable XF lenses for its cameras. — Edg Adrian A. Eva