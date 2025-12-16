LISTED food and beverage producer RFM Corp. is on track for full-year 2025 sales of P22.2 billion, a modest 2% increase based on preliminary unaudited data, according to its chief executive officer (CEO).

“With zero bank loans at the parent level and a healthy cash balance, RFM can continue to uphold its dividend policy and fund expansion projects across several business segments — without putting stress on the balance sheet,” RFM CEO Jose Ma. A. Concepcion III said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday.

The company said it expects to deliver P1.6 billion in net income for the year despite limited top-line growth, marking 14% year-on-year increase driven by profitability focus and operational discipline.

RFM added that its main brands including Selecta Milk, Selecta Ice Cream, Royal Pasta, and Fiesta Pasta keep seeing steady demand and market gains, fueling most volume growth. Sales overall, however, slowed this year due to lower flour prices, typhoons, and flooding in Luzon that hit Magnum RFM Ice Cream sales.

Mr. Concepcion said low inflation will keep boosting household consumption. He added that imported input costs are stabilizing, helping manufacturers like RFM handle currency risks from the weaker peso.

“Despite these operational headwinds, consumer demand across key categories remains resilient. RFM’s profit margins continue to hold steady, supported by sustained volume gains in milk, pasta, and flour. These improvements come even as the company navigates rising input and labor costs, including nationwide wage increases implemented this year,” the company wrote in the disclosure.

Mr. Concepcion said RFM’s pasta and milk operations are ramping up supply chains, targeting better warehousing and freight efficiency as volumes grow. He also disclosed that the joint venture for its ice cream units needs to expand capacity soon to handle rising demand.

RFM shares fell by 0.87% or 4 centavos to close at P4.58 per share on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno