FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) has suspended its flights between Manila and Saipan due to ongoing runway repairs at Saipan International Airport.

In an advisory on Tuesday, PAL said it was suspending all operations to and from Saipan until June 18 after Typhoon Sinlaku damaged the airport’s runways.

PAL resumed its Manila-Saipan service on March 29, operating twice weekly every Wednesday and Sunday, with return flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

Saipan, a US territory, is among PAL’s destinations in the United States, alongside Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Guam, Honolulu, and Chicago.

PAL said it is offering rerouting via Guam as an alternative, subject to seat availability. Passengers will shoulder transportation costs between the original and alternative airports.

“We will coordinate closely with the airport authorities to determine when the airport runway repairs will ⁣be completed and ready for the safe resumption of commercial flights,” PAL said.

The Manila-Saipan route complements PAL’s Pacific network, which includes flights to Guam, Honolulu, and services to Palau via Cebu. PAL first launched seasonal Manila-Saipan flights in 2016.

Last week, PAL announced the launch of its nonstop Manila-Chicago flights beginning Nov. 9, its eighth destination in the United States.

For 2025, PAL Holdings, Inc., the airline’s operator, reported a 6% increase in net income to $160 million, supported by higher revenues. The company said revenues rose 3% to $3.22 billion from $3.13 billion in 2024.

The flag carrier is planning to expand its international network through the deployment of its A350-1000 aircraft and its ongoing fleet refurbishment program. — Ashley Erika O. Jose