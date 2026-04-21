Filipino scents go global with Tadhana Fragrance

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By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

A PASIG-BASED fragrance startup is turning local ingredients like elemi, calamansi and even artisanal sea salt into signature perfumes as it pushes to bring Filipino scents to the global market.

Tadhana Fragrance, founded in 2025 by husband-and-wife tandem Shane Albao and Canadian partner Evgeny Onlin, is positioning itself as a pioneer in Philippine perfumery by building scents around locally obtained materials.

“We embrace what we call ‘soil to soul,’” Mr. Onlin said in an interview during the Department of Science and Technology’s Earth Day 2026 expo on Monday. “Our vision is to go directly to farmers, buy locally, distill locally into materials that can be used by us, also by other niche perfumers and other perfumers all over the world.”

“We want to elevate Filipino perfumery to the world stage,” he added.

From operating out of a condominium unit, the company has grown in less than two years into an end-to-end manufacturing operation, supplying both domestic and international markets, including the US, Canada and Australia.

Each fragrance is anchored on a “hero ingredient” sourced from the Philippines. Its Persona collection, for instance, highlights elements such as elemi resin, pili, calamansi and muscovado sugar, reflecting the country’s diverse natural resources.

The company works with local distilleries that source directly from farmers while also investing in its own distillation processes, aligning with its goal of building a localized supply chain for perfumery.

In 2025, Tadhana showcased its products in New York, introducing global audiences to scent profiles inspired by Filipino culture and everyday experiences.

“We want to embrace this idea of Filipino culture, Filipino ingredients, and present it to the world through scent making, through olfactory experiences and through moments that everybody can relate to,” Mr. Onlin said.

The push comes as Asian fragrance brands gain traction globally, with strong players emerging from countries such as South Korea, Japan and China.

Mr. Onlin said the Philippines remains relatively underrepresented in the international fragrance scene, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity.

Industry data also point to growing demand. The Philippine perfume market is projected to grow 7.5% annually to $63.8 billion by 2031 from $41.2 billion in 2025, according to Global Market Research Mobility Foresight.

Growth is being driven by rising consumer spending on personal care, urbanization and increasing demand for both premium and locally made products.

Beyond its own products, Tadhana aims to support the broader industry by training farmers and opening its facility to aspiring local perfumers.

The company is also preparing to launch its next collection in August, featuring Asin Tibuok, a rare artisanal sea salt from Bohol, as its next signature ingredient.