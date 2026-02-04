Storm Signal No. 1 has been raised in several areas of Mindanao due to the effects of Tropical Depression Basyang, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Wednesday.

The storm signal is in effect in Surigao del Sur and the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte, including the municipalities of Claver, Gigaquit, Bacuag, and the Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands, PAGASA said in its 11:00 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin.

These areas are expected to experience strong winds, which may cause minimal to minor damage to houses made of light materials.

Basyang is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 to 24 hours, which is the highest category the storm is projected to reach during its entire stay in the country, PAGASA said.

This intensification will prompt the hoisting of Storm Signal No. 2 in the most affected areas.

“We expect this to bring heavy rainfall that may cause flooding and landslides in flood- and landslide-prone areas directly hit by Tropical Storm Basyang,” Nathaniel T. Servando, PAGASA’s administrator said during a press conference.

“It will also bring strong winds and possible storm surges to coastal areas.”

The tropical depression was last located 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving southwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maintained maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph.

As for its forecast track, PAGASA said that Basyang will make its first landfall over Eastern Mindanao between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

It will then move across the landmass of northeastern Mindanao and Central and Western Visayas, emerging over the Sulu Sea by Saturday.

The storm will then cross the northern portion of Palawan and exit over the West Philippine Sea. It is also expected to weaken into a low-pressure area by Sunday.

Meanwhile, PAGASA also issued rainfall warnings for more than a dozen areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

Rainfall of up to 100 millimeters is expected today through Thursday noon in the areas of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental. Under this warning, localized flooding and landslides in high-risk areas are possible, PAGASA said.

More areas are under a rainfall warning starting Thursday noon until Friday noon, with rainfall reaching up to 100 mm in Southern Leyte, Bohol, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental

Numerous flooding events, especially in urbanized and low-lying areas, are expected in these regions. Landslide events are also likely in moderate- to high-risk areas, PAGASA said.

The bureau continues to caution residents living in high-risk or very high-risk areas to follow evacuation orders and other instructions from local officials. — Edg Adrian A. Eva