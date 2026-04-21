Arts & Culture (04/22/26)

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Filipinas Heritage holds lecture, screens film

THE Filipinas Heritage Library continues is Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures 2026 series with a film screening and talkback on April 25, 4-7 p.m. They will be screening the 1995 documentary film Days of the Crimson Sun: The Re-telling of the Battle of Manila, featuring a talkback with filmmaker Tats Rejante Manahan. The Roderick Hall Memorial Lectures are an annual lecture series to commemorate the longtime patron of Filipinas Heritage Library who built The Roderick Hall Collection over the course of his lifetime. Each talk in the lecture series promotes a uniquely Filipino experience of World War II and how the legacy of the war continues to be felt in present times. Tickets to the screening and lecture cost P300, with discounts given to seniors, PWDs, students, Ayala Group employees, teachers, museum/library members, and cultural workers with valid ID. The tickets come with free one-day access to the library valid until May 26. The library is located inside the Ayala Museum, corner Makati Ave and De La Rosa St., Ayala Center, Makati.

2-artist exhibition at Altro Mondo

A LANDMARK two-artist exhibition entitled CONVERGENCE: Bridging Generations and Creativity brings together the distinct yet complementary worlds of Aaron Virata Mempin and Ronna Manansala. Set within the Monteverdi Room of Altro Mondo Creative Space, the show invites viewers to witness a creative dialogue that transcends individual mediums. An artist-entrepreneur and geometric abstractionist, Mr. Mempin explores the intersection of calm and motion. His practice is rooted in a background of marketing and community-building. Meanwhile, Ms. Manansala, carrying the storied legacy of her grandfather, National Artist Vicente Manansala, reinterprets her heritage through a deeply emotive and personal lens. Her work captures the quiet strength, grace, and fluid movement of her subjects, breathing new life into traditional themes. Through both individual pieces and rare shared collaborations, the two artists explore the meeting point of heritage and innovation. The exhibit is ongoing until April 25 at the Monteverdi Room, Altro Mondo Creative Space, 1159 Chino Roces Ave., San Antonio Village, Makati City.

Taiwanese artist Su Hui-yu at Vargas Museum

RUNNING until May at the UP Vargas Museum is Reshoot to Reconstruct, a solo exhibition by Taiwanese artist Su Hui-yu. In it, he restages four moving image projects: The Trio Hall (2023), The Women’s Revenge (2020), The Space Warriors, the Digigrave (2025), and Future Shock (2019). Mr. Su presents these narratives anew with satirical humor sharpened into a speculative lens. It will be on view until May, with the exact end date to be confirmed. The exhibition received support from Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture.

Exploding Galaxies releasing Nolledo short story collection

THE SIXTH title of independent press Exploding Galaxies (EG) is Canticles for Dark Lovers by Wilfrido D. Nolledo, which is now available for pre-order. Launching on May 9, it presents 16 short stories, initially published from 1955 to 1971, by Mr. Nolledo. The collection spans the early years of his career to his time at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop in the US, where he wrote But for the Lovers, the first novel that EG republished. It also includes an early version of the novel. Pre-orders can be done via www.explodinggalaxies.com. Free shipping is available from May 11 to 30. Shipping starts on May 11.

Korea Festival goes to Baguio

THE Korea Festival this year will take place on May 9 and 10, from noon to 8 p.m., at SM City Baguio. It will be a showcase of Korean culture with interactive booths, hands-on activities, and live performances. Now on its fifth year, the Korea Festival continues to travel across the Philippines, offering immersive cultural experiences that highlight Korea’s traditions, creative industries, and tourism. This year’s festival also features an ASEAN Corner in celebration of the Philippine Chairship of ASEAN 2026, alongside special performances from Korean and Filipino artists. For more details, visit the Korean Cultural Center and SM Baguio’s social media pages.

Gab Mejia chosen for FOTO Bali Festival 2026

THE FOTO Bali Festival 2026 has announced its 36 selected artists, chosen from nearly 700 submissions across more than 80 countries. One of them is Filipino artist Gab Mejia, whose project White Water explores the intersection of memory, colonial history, and rising sea levels across the Philippine archipelago. Drawing from flood-damaged family archives and coastal communities affected by climate change, the work reflects on how shifting shorelines challenge fixed ideas of borders, identity, and history. It runs from June 3 to July 12 at the Nuanu Creative City, Bali, Indonesia.

Preservation project for film memorabilia launched

THE University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI), through its Film Archives and Library, is embarking on a new preservation initiative that uses open and collaborative digital tools to safeguard and provide public research access to the Cesar Hernando Collection of Philippine Cinema Memorabilia. The collection, officially donated to the UPFI by artist and cultural entrepreneur Katya Guerrero last year, pays tribute to one of Philippine cinema’s most influential production designers, visual artists, and filmmakers. The Cesar Hernando Collection features over 3,000 photographs, 300 film posters, various audiovisual materials, and 60 digital discs, reflecting Mr. Hernando’s legacy as a production designer, visual artist, and filmmaker whose work helped shape the visual language of modern Philippine cinema.

Benedix Ramos, Sheena Belarmino cast in The Notebook

THEATRE GROUP ASIA (TGA) has announced the casting of Benedix Ramos as Young Noah and Sheena Belarmino as Young Allie in its upcoming international premiere of The Notebook: The Musical, opening this September at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. This announcement follows the casting reveal of Morissette as Middle Allie.