VIVANT CORP. said its unit has acquired 100% of Bantayan Resource Management and Development Corp., a water distribution company serving more than 4,000 households in Bantayan, Cebu.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said its subsidiary, Vivant Transcore Holdings, Inc., finalized the acquisition of the sole water provider in the municipality.

“This development completes our vision of bringing reliable water solutions where they are needed most,” Vivant Water President Jess Garcia said.

“We act with intention, closing the gap in opportunities to access basic necessities especially in areas that are often perceived geographically challenged. More than expanding our footprint, we look out for the communities’ needs first,” he added.

Vivant Water, officially known as Vivant Infracore Holdings, Inc., oversees the group’s water-related investments.

The company said it plans to bring its operational expertise into the water distribution segment, complementing its existing investments across the water value chain.

It is also preparing to operate a utility-scale seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 20 million liters per day, as well as wastewater management facilities in Palawan.

Vivant said its expansion into water distribution in Bantayan reflects a broader infrastructure strategy, noting that it is also the sole electricity provider on the island through Isla Norte Power Corp.

“With the addition of water distribution, Vivant now completes the utility circle in Bantayan — integrating reliable energy and clean water to support households, businesses, and the island’s continued growth,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera