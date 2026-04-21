ANDREW L. TAN-LED Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI) saw its attributable net income rise 19% to P20.7 billion for 2025, driven by contributions from its real estate and leisure businesses, along with one-off gains.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, the conglomerate said its consolidated net income increased 10% to P30.6 billion from P27.9 billion a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues reached P189.7 billion, supported by higher contributions from its real estate and leisure and entertainment segments.

The group’s earnings were partly lifted by one-time revaluation gains of P3.4 billion and the deconsolidation of its quick-service restaurant unit, Golden Arches Development Corp. (GADC), which is now treated as an associate after AGI retained a 49% stake.

Excluding one-off items, AGI’s normalized net income rose 2% year on year to P27.0 billion on consolidated revenues of P176.3 billion, while normalized attributable net profit stood at P17.3 billion.

“Once again, the group delivered another strong financial and operating performance in 2025 despite macroeconomic headwinds. Most of our businesses surpassed peer levels, particularly in the office, retail residential, and leisure and hospitality segments,” AGI Chief Executive Officer Kevin L. Tan said.

“Our profitability was further supported by conscious cost efficiency measures which we intend to continue implementing across the business,” he added.

Property unit Megaworld Corp. remained the largest contributor, with consolidated revenues rising 5% to P85.9 billion, driven by a 10% increase in recurring income.

Office rentals grew 11%, while revenues from lifestyle malls and hotels both increased by 9%, supported by occupancy rates of 87% for offices, 91% for malls, and 60% for Metro Manila hotels.

Real estate sales rose 2% with gross profit margins of 52%, while attributable profit increased 12% to P21.0 billion.

Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc., which operates Newport World Resorts, posted a 2% increase in net revenues to P31.9 billion, as a 4% increase in gaming revenues to P24.2 billion offset a 4% decline in hotel and other revenues to P7.6 billion.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7% to P9.0 billion, while attributable profit increased 21% to P1.5 billion due to lower financial charges.

Emperador, Inc. reported consolidated revenues of P57 billion amid a softer global spirits market, supported by its brandy business and international distribution network.

The liquor unit posted an attributable net income of P3.9 billion, backed by cost management, improved margins, and a focus on profitability.

“While we face this year with cautious optimism, we are excited to advance several initiatives that showcase our pursuit of excellence. We look forward to balancing proactive improvements with a strategic response to ongoing geopolitical and macro challenges,” Mr. Tan said.

AGI has interests in real estate through Megaworld, spirits through Emperador, leisure and hospitality through Travellers International, and quick-service restaurants through its stake in GADC, the operator of McDonald’s Philippines.

AGI shares fell by 0.21% to P9.37 apiece on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno