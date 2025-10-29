DMCI HOMES expects stronger sales for its Fortis Residences project in Makati City as the completion of project amenities draws near, signaling sustained demand for high-rise residential developments in key business districts.

Sales have reached about 14% of the 576 units launched in 2022, but DMCI Vice-President for Project Development Dennis O. Yap said the company anticipates stronger take-up once areas such as the roof deck and lobby are finished and showcased to buyers.

“We’re expecting sales take-up to spike during that time, as experienced in our existing projects,” he said at the topping-off ceremony on Tuesday.

The current selling price is about P250,000 per square meter, slightly below prevailing market rates given the unit inclusions such as air-conditioning units, cabinets, range hoods, and digital locksets.

The 47-story development, the second project under the DMCI Homes Exclusive brand after Oak Harbor Residences, was launched at the tail end of the pandemic and is expected to take longer to sell out than its predecessor, which debuted in a stronger market.

Fortis Residences sits along Chino Roces Avenue, connecting Makati to Taguig, and offers access to EDSA, Osmeña Highway, SLEX, and Skyway.

Amenities include a playground, basketball court, fitness gym, sky lounge, and sky deck pool.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2027. DMCI Holdings, Inc. shares rose by 1.64% or 18 centavos to close at P11.16 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno