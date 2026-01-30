JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP. (JFC) said its South Korea-based coffee brand Compose Coffee received the highest customer satisfaction rating among low-cost coffee franchises in a survey conducted by the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA).

“Compose Coffee’s customer satisfaction win comes amid a period of rapid expansion supported by strong digital engagement and a scalable, asset-light business model,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The brand’s continued momentum aligns with the Jollibee Group’s global coffee and tea growth strategy, reinforcing its ambition to build a world-class portfolio of category-leading brands in high-potential markets,” it added.

The KCA, South Korea’s government consumer protection agency, works to safeguard consumer rights, promote market transparency, and enhance consumer welfare through services and research that support fair market practices.

In the survey, which covered 1,600 consumers, Compose Coffee scored 3.97 out of 5, ranking highest in customer service, operations, empathy, menu quality, and ease of ordering.

Respondents also cited price-to-value fit, coffee taste, and store accessibility as key factors in their evaluation.

JFC said it will continue investing in technology upgrades, operational streamlining, and feedback-driven product improvements across its global coffee and tea brands.

“As Compose Coffee continues to set new standards in customer satisfaction and value, the Jollibee Group looks forward to celebrating more milestones together,” the company said.

In an earlier disclosure, JFC said its coffee, tea, and Chinese cuisine segments expanded through new store openings, with Compose Coffee adding more than 1,000 stores in South Korea over the past 18 months to reach a total network of over 3,000 outlets.

At the local bourse on Thursday, JFC shares rose 0.99% to close at P205 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno