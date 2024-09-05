Arts & Culture (09/05/24)

1 of 9

Lecture on Khmer ceramics at the National Museum

THE National Museum of the Philippines will be holding a lecture on Khmer ceramics, led by Dr. Yukitsugu Tabata of Waseda University in Japan. On Sept. 5, 1:30 p.m., at the Ayala Room, National Museum of Anthropology, Manila, Dr. Tabata will share his expertise in ceramics through a talk titled “Introduction to the Khmer Stoneware: The Oldest Stoneware Industry in Southeast Asia.” Admission is free but registration is required via https://bit.ly/NMP-Lecture-Khmer-Ceramics.

Intramuros to celebrate its first-ever fiesta

THE historic Walled City of Manila, Intramuros, is set to celebrate the first-ever Fiesta de Intramuros on Sept. 8. This honors the feast day of Nuestra Señora de la Consolación y Correa, whom the Manila City Council, through its Resolution No. 496, series of 2024, has declared as the official patroness of Intramuros and bestowed the title Queen and Protectress of the Distinguished and Ever Loyal City. San Agustin Church in Intramuros houses the original canonically crowned image of Nuestra Señora de la Consolación y Correa, who has been a silent witness to the Walled City’s rich history for almost 400 years and is the only Marian image continuously venerated within Intramuros. The Fiesta Hispano-Filipino cultural night on Sept. 6 will feature performances that highlight the fusion of Spanish and Filipino cultures, while the Dulce Septiembre (Sweet September) Bazaar will offer visitors a showcase of sweet treats from local food vendors along General Luna St. in Intramuros on all weekends of September.

Curator Daisy Nam to hold talk in Manila

DAISY NAM, California College of the Arts (CCA) Wattis Institute for Contemporary Art Director and Curator, will discuss the process of selecting, organizing, and presenting art in different places and spaces in a free public lecture on Sept. 10, 3 p.m. The talk will walk the participants through Nam’s strategies in developing exhibitions, commissions, and teaching programs, as well as fundraising and donor cultivation. It is free and open to the public and will be conducted at the 8th Floor Learning Commons of the DLS-CSB Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Interested participants may register through tinyurl.com/MCADDaisyNam.

Cellist Damodar Das Castillo set for send-off concert

THE MiraNila Heritage House & Library will be the venue of Strings of Gold: Send-off Concert of Cellist Damodar Das Castillo on Sept. 19, 6 p.m. Aside from the cello prodigy, the concert will also feature concert pianist Mariel Ilusorio playing on MiraNila’s newly restored Steinway 1904 grand piano, considered rare in the Steinway & Sons catalog. Mr. Castillo’s repertoire is a blend of classical music for cello by Bach and Chopin with popular classical pieces by Nicanor Abelardo, Henry Mancini, and Richard Rogers. It will conclude with a cello concerto by Dvořák, one of the numbers that allowed Mr. Castillo to make his mark on the international competition circuit. Tickets cost P1,500 and are available by messaging 0927-277-6335 (Robeen Manalo). Guests are requested to wear soft-soled shoes as these are kinder to old floors. MiraNila Heritage House & Library is located at 26 Mariposa St., Brgy. Bagong Lipunan, Crame, Quezon City.

Película>Pelikula Spanish Film Fest poster exhibit

INSTITUTO Cervantes de Manila is putting up What is a Filmfest Like You Doing in a City Like This?! Posters of Película>Pelikula Spanish Film Festival, an exhibition celebrating the visual history of the Manila Spanish Film Festival. Running from Sept. 5 to Oct. 31 at Instituto Cervantes Manila in Intramuros, this exhibit offers a glimpse into the creative evolution of the festival through its iconic posters. For its 23rd edition this year, the old posters and other graphic collaterals highlight the artistic expressions that have defined each edition, capturing the essence of Spanish and Latin American cinema over the years. The exhibition will also be showcased at Shangri-La Plaza Mall, the main venue of the film festival, which runs from Oct. 5 to 13.

Baylan of Mount Kalatungan exhibit at National Museum

THE National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has launched an exhibition titled The Baylan of Mount Kalatungan at Gallery 1 of the National Museum of Anthropology. The photographic and illustrative exhibit tells the story of the sacred sites and deities of Mount Kalatungan in Bukidnon. It aims to shed light on the people and places that form the final vanguard of environmental protection — the Talaandig Manobo indigenous people who call the forests in the mountain their home. The Baylan of Mount Kalatungan opens on Oct. 11.

Sari-Sari at ARTablado

FOUR artists who are friends are holding an exhibit titled Sari-Sari at Robinsons Land ARTablado. Names after the quintessential Filipino convenience store, this exhibition brings together the unique styles and perspectives of four artists — Sarah Liuson-Ongsun, Joanne Cariaso-Gacayan, Cher Cabula-Mendoza, and Nina Tolentino-Hidalgo — each contributing their distinct voice to create a rich, eclectic mix of art, all done in watercolor. Sari-Sari is on view until Sept. 15 at Robinsons Land ARTablado, Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas Center.

National Artist Kidlat Tahimik at Mactan airport

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is now home to the works of National Artist Kidlat Tahimik (a.k.a. Eric Oteyza de Guia). His art installations were unveiled at the International Departures Area of Terminal 2. Crafted from wood and stone, the works depict stories of Magellan’s historic expedition to Cebu, including the legendary figure of Lapu-Lapu.

Mind Museum launches unlimited pass

THE Mind Museum has launched the Unlimited Science and Arts Pass (USAP), an offering that provides an immersive, year-long experience where science and art converge. With USAP’s Group Membership option, families and friends can enjoy all the benefits of USAP together at a discounted rate. Families can take advantage of birthday perks that include discounts on Birthday Party packages. USAP includes free access to Playtales for kids aged seven and below. USAP also offers special discounts on The Mind Museum’s Educational Programs. USAP members receive free admission to over 300 international science museums via the Association of Science Technology Centers (ASTC) Passport Program. USAP members can also take advantage of discounts on BGC Arts Center’s flagship programs. The USAP is exclusive to the registered individual and is non-transferable, and membership is valid for one year from the activation date. A valid USAP card and ID must be presented to avail of any benefits. An Individual Membership costs P3,000 per person (child/adult), while a Group Membership is P2,750 per person (child/adult) for a minimum of two members. The USAP can be purchased on-site or online at https://www.themindmuseum.org/buy-tickets.

Manny Baldemor art on UNICEF Christmas cards

UNICEF Philippines ushers in the start of the Christmas season with the joyful art of Pinoy folk artist Manuel “Manny” Baldemor who is this year’s featured artist for UNICEF Christmas Cards. An artist from Paete, Laguna, Baldemor is renowned for his paintings, wood prints, and wood carvings featuring simplified geometric forms and folk art characters. He has been a part of the UNICEF Cards roster of artists since the 1990s. The 2024 limited-edition UNICEF Cards feature four artworks from Baldemor’s collection: Pasko sa Aming Bayan (1992), Christmas Lanterns Festival (2006), Graces from the Land (2008), and Pasko ng Pamilya Pilipino (2024). Get one box set of UNICEF Cards for every P1,000 donation to the organization and receive 12 individual cards featuring Baldemor’s four artworks. Go to https://donate.unicef.ph/ to get a set of UNICEF Christmas Cards.

REP, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School’s Bridge Project

REPERTORY Philippines (REP) has announced that it has forged a partnership with the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School for REP’s Bridge Project program that will bring UK conservatoire training to Manila in 2025. The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School is one of the most successful and well-respected drama schools in the UK, attracting students internationally and known in the industry as a benchmark of quality in professional acting, technical, production and stage management training. Some of its many notable alumni include Jeremy Irons, Patrick Stewart, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Olivia Colman. Alumnus director Victor Lirio helmed and designed REP’s Bridge Project as a collaborative congress for Filipino theater practitioners in the Philippines, UK, and US.