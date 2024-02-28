Arts & Culture (02/28/24)

1 of 3

FilipinoArtPH holds art exhibit, auction for PAWS

A VIRTUAL art exhibit is showcasing original portraits of cats and dogs from the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) until March 24. The paintings are by local artists Jopan Panarigan, Bianca Luztre, Ryan Orig, Joemz Barros, Von V., Ren Dytuco, Napolexander Mina, Earlmon Reyes, John Rex Dela Cruz, Eden Fuster, Rudy San Pedro, Grace Baldon, Keith Mengullo, Rochelle Mendoza, Zol Domingo, Portia Obcena, Cristeta Joy Sison, Christelle Arroyo, Vanessa Joyce Tria, Abelardo Maceda, Jr., Jenny Lyn Patricio, and Ssssawa TJ. Organized by FilipinoArtPH, the exhibit, titled “May Fur-Ever!,” also doubles as a virtual auction, where proceeds will be used to fund PAWS’ pet adoption and animal welfare programs. To participate, visit filipinoart.exhibition.ph/show/62 to view the artworks.

Imahica features Filipina artists in show

TO open Women’s Month, the exhibit “La Moderna Filipina 2024” at Imahica Art Gallery will showcase the talents of 12 Filipina contemporary artists. The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, and mixed media. Participating artists are Alexandra Monserrat, Aliasha Arador, Alicia Lazo, Ayen Quias, Denise Heredia, Ellie Gaudite, Katey Oliva, Lhean Storm, Maica Borlagdan, Naomi Banal, Nicole Asares, and Renalli Trajano. The exhibit runs from March 2 to 22 at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Lee St., Mandaluyong City. RSVP first at: https://imahica.art/rsvp/.

The M launches talk and catalogue with Mr. StarCity

AS PART of the “M Conversations” series, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila will host a conversation between the Brooklyn-based artist David “Mr. StarCity” White and noted Filipino collector Timothy Tan, followed by the launch and book-signing of the Sounds of Blackness exhibition catalogue. This will be held on March 2, 2 p.m., at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. RSVP first at bit.ly/MConversationsCatalogueLaunch.