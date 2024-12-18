Arts & Culture (12/18/24)

1 of 3

Epson launches parol-making contest

EPSON PHILIPPINES has unveiled the INKredible Pasko Parol Making Contest, celebrating Filipino Christmas traditions while promoting sustainability. Participants are invited to create eco-friendly parols — the traditional Filipino Christmas lanterns — using recycled materials, such as paper plates, newspapers, and egg cartons, combined with at least four genuine Epson ink bottles. To join, contestants must showcase their parol-making process and final output through a photo or video on social media, tagging Epson Philippines and using the hashtags #EPSONInkrediblePasko and #EpsonPH. Submissions must be set to public and registered via the contest participation form at https://bit.ly/EpsonInkrediblePasko. The grand prize winner will take home an Epson CO-FH02 Projector, while the 2nd to 10th placers will also receive Epson products. Entries will be accepted until Dec. 31. For more details, follow Epson Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Ballet Philippines launches ‘Support a Dancer’ initiative

THE CLASSICAL and contemporary dance company Ballet Philippines (BP) has unveiled the “Support a Dancer” program, a new initiative aimed at empowering young ballet talents and sustaining the company’s tradition of excellence. The campaign invites patrons to help provide essential tools and training for BP’s dancers. Supporters can make contributions starting from P1,000, which can fund a pair of ballet shoes, up to P50,000 to enhance the training of the corps de ballet. These contributions play a vital role in supporting the artistic growth of BP’s dancers while fostering a culture of opportunity and achievement. Donations can be made via bank transfer to Ballet Philippines Foundation, Inc. through Philippine National Bank (Account Number: 150870004948), or through GCash at +639063723393. Donors are encouraged to e-mail proof of their donation to gina.cureg@ballet.ph and admin@ballet.ph for confirmation and official receipts. For more information, visit Ballet Philippines’ website and social media pages.

Keka Enriquez holds solo exhibition

CONTEMPORARY ARTIST Keka Enriquez returns to Manila with Points and Endings, a solo exhibition opening on Jan. 9, 2025, at Silverlens Manila. This marks her first exhibit in the city since 2008. It will feature a selection of works from her early years in the 1980s to her recent creations in San Francisco, where she has lived for the past two decades. The exhibit delves into the concept of home, combining bold colors, textured brushstrokes, and dynamic compositions to examine domestic interiors as both personal spaces and aspirational ideals. Ms. Enriquez’s works explore themes of memory, abstraction, and the psychological dimensions of familiar environments. After stepping back from the art world for 25 years, she reemerged in 2023 with fresh perspectives and new works. Points and Endings will be on view from Jan. 9 through Feb. 5, with an opening reception on Jan. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. For inquires, contact Angel Stinson, marketing@silverlensgalleries.com. The gallery is located at 2263 Don Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati.