Arts & Culture (06/26/24)

CAST PH presents Patintero sa Ayala Avenue

FOR the midyear, CAST PH, best known for its staged readings, is bringing the soul-searching play Patintero sa Ayala Avenue to the stage. In an intimate setting, it will tackle grief and acceptance amid an audience of at most 90 people. Shows will be on June 29 and July 6 at 7:30 p.m. and on June 30 and July 7 at 3 and 7:30 p.m., at the Mirror Theatre Studio on the 5th floor of SJG Centre, Kalayaan Ave., Poblacion, Makati City. Tickets cost P550 per seat, on a first-come first-served and free seating basis. They can be purchased through https://bit.ly/PatinteroTix.

Exhibit on anting-antings opens in San Juan

AN exhibit titled “The Enchantment of Anting-Antings in the Philippines” is the latest to provide an immersive experience of Filipino culture. The talismans on display are from the collection of Melvin Lam, put together by the Ortigas Foundation Library. The exhibit is now open at the library, which is found at the 2nd floor or the McKinley Bldg. above Unimart on Club Filipino Ave., Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan. It runs until Aug. 26 and is accessible from the new Greenhills Mall, with free entrance to the public.

Floy Quintos’ Grace gets a rerun

JUST as the run of Floy Quintos’ final play, Grace, ends, a rerun is scheduled for September at Arete, Ateneo de Manila University, in Quezon City. Directed by Dexter M. Santos, the play is based on a religious controversy in 1948, the true story of Sr. Teresita “Teresing” Castillo who claimed that the Virgin Mother appeared to her in a convent in Lipa, Batangas. The rerun will be from Sept. 6 to 16. Details regarding tickets will be announced soon.

INKfest 2024 welcomes children at Ayala Museum

AS part of Ayala Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration, INKfest 2024 invites children to explore storytelling, art, and illustrations, in partnership with Ang INK. It will be held on June 30, which also doubles as a free admission day for children and their families. The event recreates the museum’s dioramas by members of Ang INK, with the aim of making Philippine history more accessible and engaging for children while also fostering a deeper love for country through art. INKfest will also feature a wide range of activities such as reading and drawing sessions, craftmaking, coloring, and foiling. Pre-booking of slots is required, on a first-come, first-served basis through Ayala Museum’s social media pages.

PHL College of Surgeons raises funds through art

THE Philippine College of Surgeons (PCS) is holding an exhibition titled “Operart,” a showcase merging the worlds of art and medicine. It takes place at the Pintô Art Museum and Arboretum in Antipolo, Rizal. Both emerging and established artists provided an array of artworks that explore the intersection of creativity and healing, with the goal to raise awareness and support for the PCS’ surgical mission program. There will also be a silent auction highlighting the works of esteemed masters, including National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, Elmer Borlongan, and Ferdie Montemayor. It will be held on June 30 at the Pintô Art Museum, 1 Sierra Madre St., Grand Heights Subdivision, Antipolo City.

A comic to combat piracy

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, together with the National Book Development Board, is widening the public’s access to Pirated Inferno, a comic book by artist Manix Abrera. Five thousand copies of the comic were previously published under the interagency National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights, as part of an anti-piracy information campaign among Filipinos, especially the youth. The online version of the comic book was released in 2023 during that year’s Philippine Book Festival. Online readers can enjoy it for free through this link: https://www.ipophil.gov.ph/national-committee-on-intellectual-property-rights-ncipr/pirated-inferno-anti-piracy-comic-book/.

Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon to return to the stage

TWO acclaimed Filipino theater actresses will return to the craft in Request sa Radyo this October. Tony and Olivier award winner Lea Salonga and Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee Dolly De Leon will take on Franz Xaver Kroetz’s landmark theatrical piece that captures the poignant solitude of a woman through her meticulous evening routine. The limited engagement will be from Oct. 10 to 20 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. Produced by Clint Ramos, Bobby Garcia, Christopher Mohnani for Ayala Land, and GMG Productions, Request Sa Radyo transforms the mundane into an exploration of isolation and the human condition. Ticket information can be found at requestsaradyo.com.

Beatles art exhibit, band shows open to the public

“THE Mystery Magical Trip,” a creative exhibition and set of musical performances, is coming to Manila. Inspired by The Beatles’ album and film Magical Mystery Tour, it will feature a psychedelic and whimsical journey as created by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The exhibit includes hand-made colorful costumes, scenic paintings, video projections, black light corners, and high-contrast sensory stimulators, with a concert headlined by Filipino local artists MoonDream City and Friends. “Mystery Magical Trip” is free and open to the general public on July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., on July 2 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on July 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be presented at the 6th Floor Blackbox Theater of the Design + Arts Campus of the College of St. Benilde, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.