Arts & Culture (02/26/25)

Pitoy Moreno honored at The M exhibit, talk

TO CLOSE out February, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M) is presenting Timeless: J. Moreno, a landmark exhibition honoring the centennial of fashion designer, Jose “Pitoy” Moreno. Starting Feb. 27, the show is on view at the museum’s second floor South Gallery where visitors can see Mr. Moreno’s iconic designs up close, care of the Jusi & Piña Legacy Foundation. It is curated by art historian Dr. Florina H. Capistrano-Baker, who will also hold a talk about the designer’s work on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Titled “Unveiling a Filipino Icon’s Impact,” the workshop welcomes museum visitors to hear about the vision, insights, and stories that shaped Mr. Moreno’s collection of classic dresses on display, and how they have defined Filipino fashion. Register via https://bit.ly/3CEvDM4.

Opera on modern warfare to screen in Glorietta

AS PART of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) opera series “The Met: Live in HD,” the brand-new opera Grounded will be screened in the Philippines this March. Depicting the realities of modern warfare through a woman’s eyes, the opera is helmed by two-time Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori. A professional recording of the production will be screened on March 4, 5:30 p.m., exclusively at Glorietta 4 Cinema 1 in Makati City. Grounded narrates the story of a successful F-16 combat pilot in the United States Air Force who must battle new forms of warfare along with pressures to be a perfect soldier, wife, and mother. Regular tickets for the CCP The Met: LIVE in HD screenings are priced at P350. Students and young professionals may avail of the special discounted price of P100 upon presenting a valid ID. Book tickets at the cinema booth or via Sureseats.

Martial Law mobile gallery champions human rights

IN commemoration of the 39th EDSA People Power Anniversary this February, the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission brought the exhibit Martial Law Mobile Gallery: The Ten Essential Truths to the Atrium of De La Salle College of Saint Benilde. The traveling exhibition aims to promote historical awareness, as well as foster a deeper understanding of human rights and democracy through printmaking. It presents illustrations by Martial Law survivor and Filipino social-realist artist Edgar “Egai” Talusan Fernandez, in collaboration with artist collective Ang Gerilya.

Gateway Gallery holds 10th anniversary exhibit

THE art museum of Araneta City, Gateway Gallery, is celebrating its 10th year with an anniversary exhibit titled Timeless Moments: Still Life and Beginnings. It features 18 still life pieces from the Gateway Gallery Art Collection, with the goal to “trace the origins of the still life theme and how contemporary Filipino artists reimagine them.” The various paintings on display explore Western, Oriental, and Filipino settings of the popular art genre. Free and open to the public, the exhibit runs until March 7. Gateway Gallery is located on the fifth floor of Gateway Tower, Araneta City, Quezon City.

The M highlights children’s books on Pinoy artists

SINGAPOREAN publisher Laura Peh will be holding a talk at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila about her journey in publishing a book on Filipina artist Pacita Abad, The Woman Who Colored the World. Ms. Peh will also talk about her advocacy of promoting arts and culture to the younger generation, accompanied by Filipino illustrator and University of the Philippines instructor Rommel Joson. Mr. Joson will discuss his illustration process and the importance of creating children’s books based on historical facts and events. The talk will take place on March 8, 2 p.m., at the second-floor foyer of The M in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Ateneo Press to release 2 books in March

COMING this March online and at the Philippine Book Festival are two new titles by the Ateneo University Press. First is Walden Bello’s political diary, Global Battlefields: My Close Encounters with Dictatorship, Capital, Empire, and Love. The book takes readers through the moments of a life of engagement — from Mr. Bello’s childhood with artist parents, education under the Jesuits, and antiwar activism at Princeton, all the way to his underground work as a communist cadre against dictatorship. It also sheds light on his career as a radical professor, prolific writer, and parliamentarian who made history with the only resignation on principle in the annals of Congress. The second book is Angas? Mga Tula by Paulo Tiausas, a collection of poems which offers a male perspective of toxic masculinity and patriarchy. It contains Mr. Tiausas’ musings on experiences with his father and growing up in an all-boys school, as well as his exploration of self as a man. The title takes its name from the Filipino word angas, meaning toughness. Both books are available to pre-order through Ateneo University Press online at a 15% discount until March 11. They will be available at the Philippine Book Festival from March 13 to 16.

MADE winner to mentor this year’s awardees

THE Metrobank Foundation, Inc., has announced that its ongoing 2025 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) competition will provide each of its grand awardees a total of P500,000 in prizes, including a P150,000-scholarship at the Eskinita Art Residency Program plus mentorship by Alfredo Esquillo, Jr., a previous MADE First Prize winner. Mr. Esquillo won the competition in 1993 for the Oil on Canvas category. Participants can still register through the MADE Competition Portal at https://metrobankartanddesign.awardsplatform.com/ until March 31.