This month, the ruling party in Japan, the Liberal Democratic Party, recommended the scrapping of limits confining the sale of arms to five categories — transport, relief and rescue, early warning systems, surveillance, and minesweeping.

Defense equipment transfers will now be permitted without sectoral restrictions, significantly expanding the possibilities for security and defense cooperation with like-minded countries.

Three Principles govern Japan’s defense equipment transfers. Under the revised principles, Japan will, 1.) clarify where transfers are prohibited, 2.) limit transfers to cases in which they are permitted and enforce strict examination and information disclosure, and, 3.) ensure appropriate control regarding extra-purpose use or transfers to third parties.

The government is set to approve these revisions in a high-level Cabinet meeting in the next few days.

Revisions to the transfer framework are usually presented as a technical adjustment to export rules. In reality, its implications on the Indo-Pacific region’s evolving security architecture cannot be denied. Such a domestic decision has profound international impact, especially for countries like the Philippines that share Japan’s commitment to the rule of law.

Japan is aware that as the security environment becomes more challenging and fragile by the day, no country can safeguard its own peace and security solely on its own. Further, enabling partner nations with the same equipment that Japan has will not only enhance interoperability among like-minded nations, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this also presents opportunities for the mutual exchange of parts and other supplies, as well as the effective utilization of both sides’ production and maintenance infrastructure.

Indeed, the move reflects Japan’s acknowledgment of a strategic reality: that the regional security environment has become more contested, more complex, and less predictable. Gray-zone activities continue to test the limits of international law, while traditional deterrence frameworks are being recalibrated. In this context, reliance on purely national capabilities is increasingly insufficient.

Japan’s policy evolution should therefore be understood as part of a wider shift toward networked security. By expanding the scope of permissible defense equipment transfers beyond previously restricted categories, Tokyo is positioning itself to play a more active role in enabling the capabilities of like-minded partners. Importantly, this is being pursued within the bounds of its long-standing commitment to peace, anchored in strict export controls and case-by-case review mechanisms.

In this light, Japan’s policy shift should be viewed not merely as an opportunity, but as a strategic inflection point. It creates conditions for a more integrated approach to security cooperation — one that links bilateral partnerships with broader mini-lateral and multilateral frameworks, including those involving the United States and other like-minded states.

This goes beyond capability acquisition. This underscores the potential for deeper interoperability. Very clearly, Japan is pondering the use of compatible systems across partners because it facilitates more efficient coordination, particularly in scenarios that require rapid response. In our current global reality, there are many situations which may potentially call for this.

Compatible systems from shared networks also enable more sustainable operations through common logistics, maintenance, and supply chains — factors that are critical in any contingency.

Aside from these global and regional security concerns, equally important are the broader economic and industrial implications of the move.

Foremost, defense cooperation today is no longer confined to procurement. It increasingly encompasses technology transfer, joint development, and the establishment of maintenance and support ecosystems.

For the Philippines, this opens avenues not only for strengthening national defense, but also for building local capacity in strategically relevant sectors.

The significance of this development is immediate and tangible for Filipinos. As a maritime state facing persistent challenges in the West Philippine Sea, the need to strengthen domain awareness, response capability, and operational resilience is both urgent and ongoing. Enhanced access to Japanese defense equipment and technology could contribute directly to these objectives.

The policy implications for the Philippines are clear. First, there is a need to align defense modernization priorities with emerging opportunities for cooperation with Japan. Second, institutional and legal frameworks must be strengthened to facilitate more complex forms of defense engagement, including technology transfer and joint initiatives. Third, these efforts should be integrated into a broader strategy that leverages partnerships to enhance deterrence and maintain regional stability.

Japan’s emphasis on ASEAN, and on the Philippines in particular, underscores the country’s importance in the regional security equation. Situated along key maritime routes and within the first island chain, the Philippines occupies a position that is central to the stability of the broader Indo-Pacific.

In recent years, and in greater frequency and audacity, China has been flexing its military muscle in the West Philippine Sea, endangering the security and livelihood of our soldiers and fisherfolk right in our own waters. In this context, the recent moves of Japan, a trusted friend for decades, are an assurance that we will never be left to our own devices as we face our challenges. Enhanced defense cooperation with Japan provides a pathway to accelerate AFP modernization, strengthen interoperability, and address persistent capability gaps.

In an increasingly contested environment, the convergence of legal clarity, credible deterrence, and networked partnerships will be essential to maintaining a stable and rules-based regional order. As the region marks the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Arbitral Award, the central challenge is to uphold this legal advantage. For the Philippines, that means sustaining diplomatic gains with stronger capabilities and deeper cooperation with trusted partners such as Japan.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.