LISTED developer Arthaland Corp. said its Liv North project in Quezon City has achieved nearly 50% sales since it was launched in late August to early September last year.

Arthaland Executive Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Oliver L. Chan said during a media briefing on Tuesday that the 46-story Liv North, the first tower of the company’s P14.1-billion two-tower development along Katipunan Avenue, has reached almost half of its total sales.

The company expects total sales of about P9 billion for Liv North.

Arthaland has begun construction of the mixed-use residential project, which will have two towers. The first phase, Liv North, will offer 748 units ranging from studio to two-bedroom configurations, targeting students, professionals and investors.

“Liv is a community shaped by the same foresight families embrace when building for future generations. By uniting purposeful design, accountability, and opportunity, Liv reflects Arthaland’s enduring vision of building sustainable legacies,” Arthaland Vice-Chairman and President Jaime C. González said.

The development will feature amenities such as a gym, a multipurpose court, swimming pools, study areas, garden spaces and a retail podium. It will also incorporate sustainability features aimed at improving efficiency, comfort and indoor environmental quality.

The company said low-emitting and non-toxic construction materials will be used to support healthier indoor air quality for residents.

Arthaland said the project is targeting LEED, WELL, EDGE and BERDE certifications.

“Liv is our vision for how future communities should be built — connected, sustainable, and designed to elevate your everyday. Through Liv we are creating lasting value not only for residents but for the entire neighborhood,” Mr. Chan said.

Mr. Chan said buyers are a mix of end-users and investors, with demand largely coming from end-users. Most purchases are for personal or family use, while a smaller portion comes from investors, including those planning ahead for children who will study in nearby universities such as Ateneo de Manila University.

Liv is located along Katipunan Avenue, with access also from Esteban Abada Street. The development will include a pedestrian footbridge connecting the podium area to a nearby university.

The bridge will be funded and maintained by Arthaland and is expected to improve pedestrian safety, provide easier access between the campus and surrounding establishments, and help ease traffic along Katipunan Avenue.

“For the bridge, we are still in the process of designing it properly. We have the perspectives and engineering plans, but we have not finished it yet, so we still do not have the exact cost for the bridge at this point,” Mr. Chan said.

“Everything will be funded through our capital. I think because we are building the bridge for the benefit of the development and the community, not just Ateneo,” he added.

Liv North is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2031.

Shares in Arthaland Corp. were unchanged at P0.425 apiece on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno