PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) said it will reopen more routes from Cebu to Bicol and Mindanao as it anticipates more passengers later this year in time for the holiday season.

“We look forward to flying more passengers and creating more healthy connections through the resumption of our Cebu-General Santos, Cebu-Legazpi, and Cebu-Ozamiz routes, in time for the peak holiday season,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K. Ng.

Starting in December, flag carrier PAL said it would operate daily flights between Cebu and General Santos City (GenSan), which also includes daily flights between Cebu and Legazpi in the Bicol Region.

The company added that it would also resume its regular flights three times a week between Cebu and Ozamiz City starting Dec. 16.

“Our new routes will also allow for residents of GenSan, Legazpi, and Ozamiz to connect more conveniently via Cebu to Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban, Davao, Busuanga and other domestic destinations, as well as to Bangkok, Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon,” Mr. Ng said.

Earlier this year, PAL said it would add two more routes to Taiwan under its expanded codeshare agreement with China Airlines.

Under the partnership, PAL will be offering four times weekly code-shared services between Manila and Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

The two airlines’ codeshare partnership also calls for PAL and China Airlines to operate 14 weekly flights each. It also allows China Airlines to access the local carrier’s domestic network by placing its “CI” code on select PAL-operated flights. — Ashley Erika O. Jose