PLDT INC., through its corporate arm PLDT Enterprise, has renewed its partnership with Lopez-led First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) to provide connectivity and integrated digital solutions to its locators.

“Through the renewal of our partnership with FPIP, we look forward to further supporting and elevating the park’s expanding ecosystem with reliable connectivity and integrated digital solutions,” PLDT Enterprise Vice-President and Head of Enterprise Domestic Business Javier C. Lagdameo said in a media release on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, PLDT Enterprise will provide fixed-line and information and communications technology (ICT) services to companies operating within FPIP, which the company said are expected to help enhance operations and support digital transformation initiatives.

At present, PLDT Enterprise provides connectivity, technology, and colocation services to locators in FPIP.

FPIP, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered special economic zone, spans nearly 600 hectares and hosts more than 150 locators, including global and local manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and medical devices.

FPIP is a joint venture between First Philippine Holdings Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. It provides infrastructure, utilities, and park management services to support locator operations.

“Ensuring that our locators have access to scalable and reliable digital infrastructure is essential as FPIP continues to grow. The renewed collaboration with PLDT Enterprise enables more enterprises within the park to access enterprise-grade connectivity and ICT services that support their operations and long-term competitiveness,” FPIP Vice-President Ramon A. Carandang said.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, PLDT shares slipped P4, or 0.29%, to close at P1,370 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose