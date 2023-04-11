MSPECTRUM, Inc. (Spectrum) has energized the newest cold storage facility of Atkins Import and Export Resources, Inc. in Naic, Cavite, the renewable energy company announced on Monday.

In a statement, Spectrum, a subsidiary of listed power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said it has installed a 976.8 kilowatt-peak solar panel system in Atkins’ sixth storage facility in South Luzon.

Meralco said the solar project will generate about 1.36 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year, which translates to P9.5 million of savings in energy costs for Atkins annually.

“With Spectrum’s end-to-end solar energy offering, our partners are assured to receive top-tier quality and reliable service to achieve sustainable operations,” Patrick Henry T. Panlilio, chief operating officer of Spectrum, said in a statement. “Rest assured, we will also provide the necessary support Atkins will need from Spectrum to ensure that its solar generating system is working seamlessly as this new cold storage is a critical addition in ensuring food security across the country.”

Atkins’ move to power its sixth facility with renewable energy will also reduce its carbon footprint by 970 tons which is an equivalent of reducing 3.9 million kilometers in car travel per year.

Atkins, a subsidiary of First Atkins Holdings Corp., is primarily engaged in the importation and distribution of meat products mainly sourced from Europe.

“We trust that the energization of this breakthrough facility will trigger meaningful conversations about food security and encourage members of the Food and Beverage industry to emulate Atkins,” said Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo, vice-president and head of the corporate business group of Meralco.

Spectrum provides tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behavior. It is backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose