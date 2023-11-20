PANGILINAN-LED PLDT Inc. has expressed its commitment to tap and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to boost and enhance its operations.

]In a media release, the listed telecommunications company said it is ready to tap AI-powered technologies to enhance its operations, particularly in improving customer service.

“It is not enough to merely adopt AI — we must do so with a deep sense of ethics and responsibility. We need to safeguard customer and employee rights, uphold privacy and security, and champion diversity and inclusivity. Corporate governance principles must be at the core of the adoption of every new technology,” Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and chief executive officer of PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc., said in a media release on Saturday.

The company has also expressed its interest in exploring AI-powered technologies to enhance its network operations.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we operate, with opportunities to enhance efficiencies, improve customer experiences, ensure data accuracy, and rationalize costs,” Mr. Panlilio said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose