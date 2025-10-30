PLDT INC. hopes to enhance the Philippines’ domestic backhaul infrastructure through a partnership with US-based Ciena Corp., which will deploy advanced optical technology to improve data transmission from the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) system to local end users.

“PLDT is committed to strengthening the country’s digital backbone by ensuring that the international capacity carried by the ADC system translates into world-class connectivity for users nationwide,” PLDT Senior Vice-President and Enterprise Business Head Patricio S. Pineda III said in a media release on Wednesday.

By utilizing Ciena’s optical technology, PLDT can provide faster and more reliable services boosting the country’s digital economy from individual users to enterprises and even hyperscalers, Mr. Pineda said.

“The Philippines is a key destination for many global cloud providers and enterprises seeking to expand their presence in Asia… Ciena’s market-leading optical technology provides a seamless connectivity link to advance international trade and digital transformation within the Philippines,” said Ciena Vice-President for Asia Pacific Matt Vesperman.

Ciena focuses on optical network, data transmission, and network management.

ADC is a low latency subsea cable utilizing emerging technology and offering access to PLDT’s hyperscale data center like its VITRO Sta. Rosa.

ADC also complements trans-Pacific cables like Jupiter Cable System, which links the Philippines to Japan and the United States.

PLDT is deploying Ciena’s WL5e coherent optical technology to support multi-terabit traffic, enabling low-latency, high-capacity connectivity from the ADC landing station to its backbone network.

Ciena’s navigator network control suite will also enhance operational efficiencies for PLDT’s network by accelerating and simplifying network planning, it said.

PLDT through its corporate arm PLDT Enterprise will continue to ramp up its digital investments to optimize enterprise operations.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, PLDT shares rose by P2, or 0.18%, to end at P1,112 apiece.

Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose