VILLAR-LED property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. said on Monday it has settled P3.5 billion in peso retail bonds.

The bonds were settled using proceeds from advances provided by the company’s majority shareholders, it said in a stock exchange disclosure.

The retail bonds, which were issued on Dec. 21, 2018, matured on Dec. 22.

Vista Land posted a 4% increase in its first-half net income to P6.71 billion from P6.44 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Vista Land rose by 2.27% or two centavos to close at 90 centavos apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz