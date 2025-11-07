LISTED DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (PLUS) reported a 51.41% decline in its third-quarter net income to P1.71 billion, citing stricter regulations that prompted e-wallet providers to remove in-app access to licensed online gaming platforms.

“This temporarily disrupted player activity and transaction volumes across the industry during the period,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “In response, DigiPlus took proactive measures to enhance player protection and customer service platforms.”

In September, DigiPlus partnered with Philippine First Insurance Co., Inc. (PhilFirst) to launch a surety bond program offering up to P1 million in financial protection for players using BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone. The initiative allows users to secure coverage for their in-game wallets and balances without purchasing a separate policy.

The following month, DigiPlus signed a partnership with CIS Bayad Center, Inc. to expand over-the-counter payment options nationwide, providing users of its gaming platforms with more secure and convenient transaction methods.

Despite the steep quarterly drop, DigiPlus said it sustained growth for the first nine months of 2025.

For the January-to-September period, the company’s net income rose by 15.59% to P10.11 billion from P8.75 billion a year earlier, driven by steady gains in its retail games segment and contributions from new product launches and operational improvements.

“This period demonstrates DigiPlus’ resilience amid temporary setbacks. Throughout this period, we continue to focus on digital innovation, player protection, and good governance,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“As we grow our business and expand responsibly into new markets, we remain focused on upholding global corporate governance and responsible gaming standards, while creating a positive impact on the Filipino nation.”

Revenues for the nine-month period increased by 29.61% to P66.83 billion from P51.56 billion in 2024. Gross revenues for the third quarter inched up by 0.26% to P19.05 billion from P19 billion a year earlier, supported by continued product development, improved user experience, and stronger corporate governance.

“In the first nine months of 2025, DigiPlus paid P25.59 billion in government taxes and regulatory fees, reflecting a 9% increase from P23.40 billion in the same period of 2024. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, DigiPlus paid P7.17 billion in government taxes and regulatory fees, down 26% due to the impact of the e-wallet delinking directive,” the company said.

On Thursday, shares in DigiPlus fell by 1.63% or 40 centavos to close at P24.20 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno