NEW NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), which operates Metro Manila’s main airport, said it will install biometric Immigration e-Gates at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 and upgrade its dining and lounge offerings.

In a statement on Monday, NNIC said it will install 78 biometric immigration e-Gates in phases, with some gates now operational at Terminals 1 and 3 for international flights.

“Delivered and funded by NNIC as part of its airport modernization program, the rollout allows new technology to be implemented more quickly at the country’s main gateway,” NNIC said.

The e-Gates allow eligible passengers to clear immigration in about 20 seconds through biometric checks and document scans, cutting congestion at peak times without weakening border security.

“The platform is powered by Amadeus, a global travel technology company that provides advanced solutions to airports, airlines, and border authorities worldwide, supporting secure and seamless passenger processing across major international hubs,” it added.

NNIC will also open two food halls at Terminal 3. The 6,200-sq.m. Tambayan Food Hall seats up to 2,000 guests with 17 Filipino brands, and the 6,801-sq.m. Mezzanine Food Hall seats 600 guests with 22 restaurants and cafés. It is also launching a Food Village (airside).

It will also open a Dignitaries Lounge at Terminal 3 for up to 61 VIPs.

The company added that similar upgrades for passengers and systems are in the works at other terminals.

“This shows how this partnership with the government is delivering improvements that the public can actually see and feel. As we enter the new year, we look forward to continuing this work and building on what is already in place,” NNIC President Ramon S. Ang said.

The NAIA public-private partnership has sent over P57 billion in remittances to the government so far. — Alexandra Grace C. Magno