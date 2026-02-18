MEGAWIDE CORP.’S real estate unit PH1 World Developers, Inc. said it recorded about P5.25 billion in actual sales in 2025, surpassing its sales target of P4.16 billion.

“This year our target is P8 billion. I hope we can also exceed that,” PH1 World Developers, Inc. President Gigi G. Alcantara told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday.

Ms. Alcantara said that PH1’s main efforts this year will focus on completing and launching follow-up phases, such as succeeding towers, of projects already underway. She added that the company acknowledges the market has softened and is still recovering, so it is prioritizing existing projects for the time being.

“For PH1, we’re going to launch our existing projects, but the succeeding towers. Because of — of course — we’re waiting for market conditions to improve,” she said.

In October last year, PH1 said it was on track to exceed its 2024 performance after sales surged in the first nine months, driven by strong demand for its projects in Cavite.

PH1’s sales from January to September alone more than doubled to P3.38 billion from P1.59 billion a year earlier.

Growth in the first nine months was boosted by the performance of its two key developments — Lykke Kondo and One Lancaster Park, both in Cavite.

Lykke Kondo, launched last year, logged P1 billion in reservation sales, while One Lancaster Park generated about P2 billion during the period.

As of end-September 2025, PH1 reported unbooked revenues of about P10.16 billion and outstanding inventory worth more than P20 billion from existing projects, providing a pipeline for the coming years.

Meanwhile, the planned initial public offering (IPO) of PH1 is still under consideration, according to its parent Megawide, as the company waits for favorable market conditions to secure an appropriate valuation. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno