AMERICAN professional networking platform LinkedIn said the Philippines remains a major growth market, as more Filipinos seek to upskill for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven job market.

“The Philippines remains a key growth market for LinkedIn, with a highly engaged and diverse professional community,” Atul Harkisanka, head of growth markets and country lead for the Philippines at LinkedIn, said in an e-mail.

LinkedIn noted that employers across sectors increasingly value skills such as data analytics, creative thinking, and basic AI literacy.

Filipino workers are pressed to advance their skill sets as digitalization intensifies competition in the labor market. LinkedIn has 18 million users in the country.

A separate LinkedIn report projects that the skills required for jobs in the Philippines will change by 50% over the next five years. Through LinkedIn Learning, the platform aims to provide online courses to help members upskill and integrate AI into their work.

LinkedIn Learning offers over 24,500 industry-backed video courses, covering foundational and advanced topics in business, technology, and creative fields. The platform adds around 60 new courses weekly.

“LinkedIn members here have increased their consumption of learning content by 5% year on year, showing that professionals are actively investing in new skills to keep pace with change,” Mr. Harkisanka said.

The company recently partnered with Far Eastern University to provide 25,000 students with access to LinkedIn Learning.

He also stressed the importance of balancing hard and soft skills.

“With AI playing an increasingly significant role in daily work, human skills will become even more essential for career growth and advancement,” he said.

LinkedIn said its AI tools, including Hiring Assistant and AI-powered job search, are helping recruiters and job seekers in the Philippines.

Hiring Assistant automates tasks such as contacting applicants, allowing recruiters to review 62% fewer profiles and receive faster replies through AI-assisted messages.

Global LinkedIn data shows 71% of hirers said AI improves how they measure the quality of hires. In high-specialization industries, AI has been adopted to support recruitment but gaps remain.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific Air uses AI via LinkedIn and its applicant tracking system, Darwinbox.

Felix Dan S. Lopez, chief human resources officer at Cebu Pacific Air, said recruiters in high-volume and specialized roles still need more time to identify the right candidates.

“Looking ahead, we’re exploring predictive hiring models that link data signals — such as work samples, past performance, and situational judgment — to actual job success,” he said. “This shift to evidence-based hiring can raise the bar on quality and help anticipate retention and engagement outcomes.”

Mr. Harkisanka added that recruiters can further improve quality of hire by leveraging AI tools, strengthening employer branding, and tailoring metrics to their organization’s needs. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz