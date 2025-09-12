TEN PHILIPPINE COMPANIES were included in Time magazine’s World’s Best Companies for 2025, a ranking of the top 1,000 corporations worldwide.

In the list compiled with Statista, conglomerate Ayala Corp. ranked 210th globally and was the top Philippine company for the third straight year.

Other Philippine companies in the ranking were Security Bank Corp. (369th), SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) (407th), Jollibee Foods Corp. (685th), and Union Bank of the Philippines (764th).

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (828th), China Banking Corp. (882nd), JG Summit Holdings, Inc. (949th), Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (962nd), and Filinvest Development Corp. (995th) also made the list.

“This recognition inspires us to be an even better Ayala as we journey to our 200th year. We share this with our employees and partners, whose hard work and support helped Ayala earn this honor,” Ayala Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar P. Consing said.

“This recognition inspires us to keep strengthening our efforts in creating value for our stakeholders and contributing positively to our communities,” SMIC President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic DyBuncio said.

Time said the ranking measured companies across three equally weighted dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

Employee satisfaction was assessed from surveys of over 200,000 verified employees worldwide, covering workplace image, atmosphere, conditions, salary, equality, and recommendations.

Revenue growth included companies with at least $100 million in revenue in 2023 or 2024, with positive growth over three years. The evaluation considered both absolute and relative growth.

Sustainability transparency was gauged through an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) index. The environmental component considered 2023 carbon emissions intensity and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) scores; the social aspect measured women’s representation on boards and the existence of a human rights policy; and governance was assessed based on whether Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports complied with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

Scores from the three categories were combined to select the top 1,000 companies, highlighting those with strong financial performance, employee engagement, and sustainability practices. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno