SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. said it is working with government agencies on transport-related projects in the Greater Manila Area, using its mall locations to improve connectivity with public transit.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it is allocating more than P300 million for a direct, covered pedestrian link connecting Light Rail Transit Line 2’s (LRT-2) Antipolo Station to SM City Masinag in Antipolo, Rizal.

The project aims to reduce transfer times and remove the need for street-level crossings, the company said.

“Urban mobility is central to national development. By working with the government, we are able to improve access points that affect commuters every day,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

“This partnership started during the pandemic, when improving public transport access became a priority. The facilities are now largely in place,” he added.

The project will include ramps, elevators, improved lighting, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems to enhance accessibility and security for commuters.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed within six months, under a public-private partnership with the Light Rail Transit Authority.

SM Prime said it is also replicating the SM North EDSA Busway Concourse model at SM Megamall. The northbound section is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

The SM North EDSA Busway Concourse, which opened in March 2025, features covered walkways, elevators, escalators, and direct access to the busway.

Separately, SM Prime said it has partnered with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to integrate live traffic feeds from the agency’s AI Traffic Management System into select mall digital directories, allowing commuters to view road conditions in real time.

SM Prime shares rose 3.02% to close at P19.78 each on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno