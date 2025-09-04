POTATO CORNER (PC) officially entered the Taiwan market with the opening of its first store on Aug. 4 at the Uni-President Department Store in Taipei’s Xinyi District.

PC’s expansion in Taiwan was supported by a partnership with Fujin Tree Group, a lifestyle and food and beverage company that manages 15 brands, including a Michelin-starred restaurant, Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

Potato Corner is part of listed food service operator Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc.

Since its acquisition in 2022, Potato Corner has expanded to 2,345 stores worldwide.

SPAVI President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente L. Gregorio said the opening in Taipei marks a significant step in Potato Corner’s overseas expansion.

“With the strong support of our partner Fujin Tree, we look forward to strengthening and scaling our presence in Taiwan,” Mr. Gregorio said.

Fujin Tree Group founder Jay Wu said the company plans to open more Potato Corner stores in Taiwan by the end of the year.

The pioneer store in Taiwan is located in Taipei’s retail and dining district, near major transit hubs such as the MRT and bus terminals.

Taiwan became the 16th overseas market for the global flavored fries brand.

SPAVI shares rose by 1.45% or 11 centavos to P7.72 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno