Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI), the retail arm of the Gokongwei group, will close its 11 No Brand standalone stores across the Philippines by the end of June.

“The decision reflects evolving consumer preferences and how customers are choosing to shop across our retail formats,” RRHI President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Co said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

“Our focus remains on meeting customer needs by providing relevant assortments in the most appropriate formats. We thank Emart for the partnership over the past several years,” he added.

RRHI said it does not expect the closures to have a material impact on its financial performance. No Brand accounts for about 0.2% of annual net sales and a minimal share of total assets.

“No Brand’s 11 stores are immaterial relative to RRHI’s network of more than 2,700 company-owned stores—including 157 Robinsons Supermarket, 159 Robinsons Easymart, 38 The Marketplace, 16 Shopwise, and 415 Uncle John’s under its food segment—and over 2,100 franchised TGP branches, as of Dec. 31, 2025,” RRHI said.

No Brand entered the Philippine market in 2019 through a master franchise agreement between RRHI and South Korea’s Emart, which owns the No Brand label and authorized RRHI to operate standalone stores nationwide. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno