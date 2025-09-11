LISTED educational institution Far Eastern University, Inc. (FEU) reported a net income of P2.05 billion for its fiscal year ending May 2025, up 5.87% from P1.94 billion a year earlier.

Revenues rose 5.69% to P5.79 billion from P5.53 billion, the company said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

Tuition fees remained the main revenue source, contributing P5.46 billion.

FEU noted tuition revenues have consistently grown over the past three years, driven by higher enrollment and a modest increase in rates for new students.

“Educational revenues steered the result from core operations as it registered an 11% growth mainly on account of a higher number of student population and a modest tuition rate increase for new students,” FEU said.

Rental revenues dropped 20.05% to P21.98 million but remained a small contributor.

Operating expenses rose 7.36% to P3.99 billion, reflecting investments in academic development, data analysis, technology systems, database subscriptions, and building renovations.

The FEU group recorded over 60,000 students across its network, which now offers 117 academic programs.

“Enrollment growth has been supported by a number of strategic initiatives,” the company said, adding that curriculum enhancements aim to address skills gaps in the workforce.

FEU operates its main campus in Manila and has majority stakes in East Asia Computer Center, Inc., FEU Alabang, Inc., Far Eastern College Silang, Inc., FEU High School, Inc., and Roosevelt College, Inc.

FEU shares closed unchanged at P819.50 apiece on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno