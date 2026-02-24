PHILWEB CORP. has entered into a partnership with casino equipment provider FBM to develop and deploy an online gambling platform integrated into FBM’s nationwide network of electronic bingo machines and venues.

The agreement will allow PhilWeb to build and operate FBM Philippines’ online gaming platform, embedding digital functionality directly into thousands of physical machines in its initial phase, with potential expansion to as many as 30,000 machines across more than 500 locations.

Rather than launching a standalone online product, the companies will pursue an integrated online-to-offline model designed to connect digital content with brick-and-mortar gaming sites.

“By embedding online functionality directly into physical venues, we can support FBM in driving engagement and revitalizing offline operations at scale,” PhilWeb President Brian Ng said in a disclosure on Monday.

FBM has operated in the Philippines for more than two decades, supplying video bingo, slot machines and electronic gaming equipment. It holds a strong position in the country’s e-bingo segment through its extensive venue network.

Under the deal, PhilWeb will provide technology services, system integration and regulatory-compliant support to power the platform.

The companies said the integration is intended to enhance player engagement and create additional revenue streams for venue partners.

“This partnership enables us to extend our online presence in a way that directly benefits our offline business,” FBM Philippines Country Manager Pepe Costa said. “By deploying online-driven features across our machines and venues, we can offer a more engaging experience for players while creating stronger revenue opportunities for our partners nationwide.”

The move comes as physical gaming operators face mounting pressure from purely digital platforms that operate independently of land-based venues. By linking online features to existing machines and sites, the companies aim to help e-gaming outlets counter declining foot traffic and intensifying competition.

PhilWeb has been expanding its footprint in regulated online gaming. In January, it partnered with Hann Casino to support the expansion of Hann’s online gaming operations.

Shares of PhilWeb rose 6.45% to P10.90 each on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno