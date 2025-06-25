LOPEZ-LED First Gen Corp. has renewed its partnership with Cebu Cube Ice Corp., a supplier of purified ice under the “Ice Man” brand, to supply electricity from renewable energy (RE) sources.

First Gen will provide 600 kilowatts (kW) of electricity per month from renewable sources to Cebu Cube Ice’s production facility in Mandaue City, the company said in a media release on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Cebu Cube Ice as they invest in decarbonizing their operations. This proves that large or small, any enterprise can find solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and use electricity more efficiently,” said Carlo Vega, First Gen chief customer engagement officer.

Founded in 1992, Cebu Cube Ice supplies purified ice to nearly 2,000 customers, including major hotels, restaurants, and retail chains such as supermarkets and convenience stores in Cebu province.

The company integrates reverse osmosis in its water purification process to ensure “the highest standards for safety and sanitation in its ice production process.” It has also invested in cold storage facilities across Cebu to ensure a continuous 24/7 supply of ice.

The renewed partnership follows the initial agreement signed in 2022, making Cebu Cube Ice among the first adopters in Cebu of the government’s Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

Implemented under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, GEOP allows large electricity consumers with an average peak demand of at least 100 kW to source their power directly from a renewable energy supplier.

First Gen’s power portfolio currently has a combined capacity of 3,668 megawatts (MW) from geothermal, wind, hydropower, solar, and natural gas facilities. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera