FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY SB Finance, Inc. has tapped PLDT Inc.’s unit PLDT Enterprise to build an independent core network that will provide a secure infrastructure for seamless financial services, the Pangilinan-led company said on Wednesday.

“We are proud to support SB Finance in building a solid and future-ready digital infrastructure from the ground up,” PLDT First Vice-President and Head of Enterprise Product Management and Global Capacity Benedict Patrick V. Alcoseba said in a media release.

PLDT Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of the listed telecommunications company, will equip SB Finance with a comprehensive suite of solutions, including managed network services, metro ethernet connectivity, and cloud telephony.

“These technologies play a pivotal role in enhancing customer interactions, streamlining operations, and strengthening data security — all while enabling SB Finance to expand seamlessly across the country,” PLDT said.

The partnership highlights the crucial role of digital innovation in financial services. PLDT added that high-speed connectivity and cloud-based solutions will position SB Finance to deliver secure financial services.

Meanwhile, in a separate media release on Wednesday, PLDT, through its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc., said it is expanding its long-term evolution (LTE) coverage.

The company said it is reinforcing its network in Batanes as part of its commitment to provide reliable mobile services in remote areas.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, PLDT shares closed P4, or 0.32%, higher at P1,246 apiece.

Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose