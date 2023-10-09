SMART Communications, Inc. said it would explore emerging technologies to enhance its networks, the wireless subsidiary of PLDT Inc. said on Sunday.

“We will continue to fortify and optimize our network, utilizing the latest technologies to make it more resilient and responsive,” Eric Santiago, Smart Network head, said in a statement.

To date, the company has expanded its total fiber footprint to more than 1.1 million kilometers, Smart said.

The telecommunications company’s fiber footprint expansion mainly consists of international and domestic fiber, which in turn covers Smart’s mobile network including almost all of its 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G.

Smart said it would continue to enhance its integrated fixed and wireless networks, which it said is in line with the government’s digitalization target.

“Our investments over the years in strengthening our integrated fixed and wireless networks have enabled us to deliver enhanced mobile services to our subscribers across the country,” Mr. Santiago said.

Smart and PLDT have earlier expressed their commitments to further enhance its networks to further accelerate the internet quality in the Philippines.

Smart is the wireless unit of PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose