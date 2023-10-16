GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. said its corporate venture builder, 917Ventures, is set to build generative artificial intelligence (AI) products as it taps more technologies for its telco-to-techno strategy.

“We are building generative AI products to strengthen our tech capabilities. For 917Ventures, the goal is to really strengthen our telco-to-techco strategy and to build the next generation of great companies in the country by maximizing all of the assets of the Globe Group,” Vince Yamat, 917Ventures managing director, said in a media release on Sunday.

It will also continue to expand its digital health product—KonsultaMD, 917Ventures said, adding that it has an optimistic outlook for its B2B software as a service.

“Generative AI holds the potential to revolutionize how people and organizations create, innovate, and operate, making processes more efficient, personalized, and forward-thinking,” 917Ventures said.

Many companies have been tapping generative AI as part of its growth strategy. Globe’s telco to techno strategy refers to its plan of entering into fintech, health tech, edutech, climate tech, adtech, shared services, investments and entertainment.

By the fourth quarter of the year, 917Ventures expects to launch in Metro Manila its smart scooter and battery-swapping technology, which is its collaboration with Ayala Corp. and Gogoro.

“With its strategic move into generative AI, coupled with its ongoing initiatives in various sectors, 917Ventures continues to solidify its position as a leader in technological innovation and entrepreneurship,” it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose