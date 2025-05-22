DITO TELECOMMUNITY CORP. said it is confident that the government’s investigation into allegations involving some of its foreign employees or partners will confirm the company’s compliance with national cybersecurity standards.

In a statement on Wednesday, DITO Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Chief Revenue Officer Adel A. Tamano said the company is confident that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) investigation will reaffirm the findings of a joint audit conducted in April.

He said the joint audit found that DITO “has passed the government standards for cybersecurity and has safeguarded its network facilities and information assets by establishing a robust security system and infrastructure.”

“In fact, DITO undergoes periodic cybersecurity audits as a requirement of its franchise and as a critical infrastructure under the Public Service Act. This post audit report of the recent joint audit of the DICT, NSC (National Security Council) and NTC (National Telecommunications Commission) is valid until April 2027,” Mr. Tamano said.

Mr. Tamano also said that issues concerning the legal status of non-Filipinos working at DITO have previously been addressed in congressional hearings related to the renewal of its franchise.

Regarding visa matters, he said the company “has always been fully compliant with all requirements for employment of foreign nationals.”

Mr. Tamano described the latest allegations as “rehashed” and said the company continues to draw support from the “nearly 15 million Filipinos” who have subscribed to DITO since its commercial launch in 2021.

“Along with our over a thousand Filipino officers and staff of DITO, we take very seriously the trust given by our 15 million subscribers,” Mr. Tamano said.

“We will always provide our customers with the best possible service, protect the privacy of their data, and will never allow our company to be used for any activity that would be detrimental to the interests of our country and its people.”

The statement was issued in response to recent social media posts questioning the presence of Chinese nationals working at a telecommunications firm. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera