WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said it is nearing completion of upgrades to several major water and wastewater infrastructure projects, including its largest wastewater treatment facility worth P10.5 billion.

In a statement on Tuesday, the water utility said it is in the final stage of upgrading the CAMANA (Caloocan-Malabon-Navotas) Water Reclamation Facility. The facility’s completion will be later than originally scheduled, as the company had earlier targeted finishing it by 2025.

Located in Maypajo, Caloocan City, the wastewater treatment facility is designed to improve sewerage services in South Caloocan, Malabon, and Navotas by treating up to 205 million liters of wastewater daily. Once operational, it is expected to serve about 1.2 million customers.

The upgraded plant, Maynilad’s largest wastewater treatment facility, is expected to expand treatment capacity in densely populated areas and support wastewater management and Manila Bay rehabilitation efforts.

The company is also completing major upgrades at the La Mesa Treatment Plant 2 (LMTP2) in Quezon City, a key component of its water supply system.

This forms part of Maynilad’s P7.9-billion project to upgrade the La Mesa Treatment Plants 1 and 2, which together produce around 2,400 million liters of water per day.

Meanwhile, the company is completing segments of the primary distribution pipeline along Daang Hari in Las Piñas City, which forms part of the distribution system of the Poblacion Water Treatment Plant in Muntinlupa.

Once integrated into the network, the completed pipeline segments are expected to support improved water distribution and pressure management in the southern portion of the concession area.

“These projects reflect our focus on disciplined execution and system readiness,” said Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez. “By upgrading critical facilities and strengthening our primary distribution network, we are reinforcing the reliability and resilience of our water and wastewater systems.”

The projects form part of Maynilad’s approved multi-year capital investment program, which aims to support water security, wastewater services, and non-revenue water reduction across its service area.

For 2026, the company has earmarked P30 billion in capital expenditures for water and wastewater projects.

Maynilad is the primary provider of water and wastewater services in the West Zone, which covers 11 cities in Metro Manila, three of which have partial coverage, as well as parts of Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Maynilad’s majority shareholder, is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

