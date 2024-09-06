CALBAYOG WATER, a unit of Manila Water Co., Inc., has allocated P60.8 million for three water infrastructure projects in Calbayog City in Samar.

These initiatives aim to provide sustained water supply to 5,025 households, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Calbayog Water has inaugurated the Pagbalican pump station and 1,500-cubic-meter reservoir rehabilitation project, the San Policarpo Booster pump station, and the San Policarpo-Pagbalican transmission line project, the company added.

“The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Calbayog Water’s mission to deliver exceptional and reliable water services to the communities we serve and a testament to our commitment in fulfilling our service obligations,” said Fernan Barry Bohol, officer-in-charge operations manager of Calbayog Water.

Calbayog Water is a business unit under Manila Water Philippine Ventures, the non-east zone subsidiary of Manila Water.

The projects are expected to benefit customers in the areas of Pagbalican, Dagum, Payahan, Balud, Hamorawon, and Nijaga, which the company said have experienced “low pressure to no water.”

The company said that the increased overall water volume provided by the new system will also benefit East and West Awang, Rawis, Carayman, and Bagacay through supply zoning.

The Pagbalican pump station and reservoir was designed to fill the ground reservoir during off-peak hours and provide additional water during peak demand by using stored water.

However, due to the increased demand in the city, the facility “struggled to maintain its operations, leading to reduced water availability during peak hours,” the company said.

Calbayog proposed setting up the San Policarpo-Pagbalican transmission line project and the subsequent rehabilitation of the Pagbalican facility.

“The addition of the San Policarpo Booster Pump Station will further enhance the system’s capacity by transferring water directly to the Pagbalican Reservoir, ensuring a reliable supply for the city,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera