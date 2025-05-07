TANCO-LED DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has incorporated a wholly owned unit in Singapore to provide regional support services as part of its global strategy.

The newly incorporated company, DigiPlus Global Pte. Ltd., is wholly owned by DigiPlus subsidiary Digivest Holdings, Inc.

“The newly established DigiPlus Global will serve as the company’s international hub — driving its global ambitions through strategic partnerships, talent acquisition, and corporate support,” DigiPlus said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“The entity is formally registered under Singapore’s business activity classification for head and regional offices, acting as DigiPlus’ centralized administrative and management office,” it added.

DigiPlus Global will provide regional support services and will not operate any gaming platforms in Singapore, in compliance with the country’s regulatory framework.

“This is not just an expansion; it’s a foundational step in our growth strategy,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“By anchoring our international presence in Singapore — one of the world’s most advanced business ecosystems — we are accelerating DigiPlus’ transformation into a globally recognized force in digital entertainment,” he added.

DigiPlus said the move will help widen its access to global expertise, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and build high-value relationships in key markets.

“It will also accelerate the company’s ability to pioneer the next wave of digital entertainment innovations as it continues to grow its digital platforms — BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone — which already dominate the Philippine market,” it said.

In January, DigiPlus said its subsidiary DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda. secured a gaming license from the Brazilian Ministry of Finance’s Secretariat of Awards and Bets.

This license enables the company to conduct land-based and online sports betting, electronic games, live game studios, and other fixed-odds betting activities in Brazil.

For 2024, DigiPlus reported a 207% surge in net income to P12.6 billion as total revenue increased by 176% to P75.2 billion, driven by sustained momentum in its retail gaming segment and new game launches.

DigiPlus shares rose by 0.48% or 20 centavos to P41.70 per share on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave