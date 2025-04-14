THE League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) said companies should incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) as well as corporate social responsibility (CSR) into their business strategies, as these could help boost corporate growth.

“Businesses that prioritize DEI do more than adapt; they lead. By embedding DEI into their core strategies, they unlock new opportunities, drive meaningful change, and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future for all,” LCF Chairperson and Vivant Foundation, Inc. Executive Director Shem Jose W. Garcia said during a launch event in Makati City last week.

“This includes intentional efforts to ensure the inclusion of underrepresented groups, particularly women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, Indigenous people, people of various faiths and beliefs, and others,” he added.

According to Mr. Garcia, businesses should embrace DEI as a key driver of sustainable development in the country.

LCF said that 43% of Southeast Asian companies, including those in the Philippines, have diversity programs, higher than the 36% in 2020, based on a study by the Boston Consulting Group.

Mr. Garcia said this as LCF launched its 2025 CSR Conference and Expo last week with the theme “DEI for Shared Prosperity.”

The conference will be held from July 1 to 3 at Dusit Thani Manila, while the Expo will be on July 1 and 2 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

The 2025 CSR Conference and Expo aims to highlight the role of businesses in embedding DEI into their core strategies, ensuring CSR initiatives are a catalyst for systemic change, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

“Integrating DEI into business strategies is not only about corporate responsibility,” Mr. Garcia said.

The 2025 CSR Conference and Expo will feature discussions, networking opportunities, and insights on integrating DEI into both CSR initiatives and overall business operations.

The event is co-presented by Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. and co-organized with Metro Pacific Investments Corp. Foundation, Inc., and The SM, Henry Sy, and Felicidad T. Sy Foundations, Inc.

LCF is the country’s leading network for fostering environmental, social, and governance-driven initiatives. It is composed of operating and grant-making corporate and family foundations. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave