SAN MIGUEL-LED New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) has introduced new fee hikes at the country’s main gateway, along with new protocols for handling courtesies and accommodations.

In a statement on Thursday, NNIC said a new set of guidelines is in place for very important persons (VIPs), important persons, and passengers requesting VIP treatment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Currently, meet and assist service fees or VIP privileges can be enjoyed at P800 only. NNIC will hike it by tenfold to around P8,000.

“The new protocol, which replaces all previous arrangements effective immediately, is expected to curb misuse of VIP courtesies extended at the airport,” NNIC said.

According to NNIC, VIP privileges were only intended for dignitaries and other important individuals, but it was easily accessible in the past.

“For that amount, any passenger could bypass regular airport procedures,” NNIC said, adding that the low fees previously imposed also created security vulnerabilities and operational inefficiencies.

NNIC is composed of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), one of the Philippines’ largest and most diversified conglomerates; RMM Asian Logistics, Inc.; RLW Aviation Development, Inc.; and Incheon International Airport Corp., the operator of South Korea’s main international airport.

The airport operator also justified the fee hike, saying its goal is to create seamless and efficient operations, eliminating the need for VIP treatment.

NNIC also said that beyond addressing current issues, the hike in fees is also designed to enhance security, reduce disruption to passengers, personnel, and other airport users, and optimize logistics.

For now, VIP courtesies and accommodations will solely be handled by NNIC’s VIP assistance personnel, while non-passengers can no longer enjoy VIP privileges.

It will also limit VIP entourages to essential personnel to ensure efficient processing while also reducing disruptions.

NNIC said access and annual passes that have been issued in the past will be evaluated anew on a per-case basis and will be replaced.

“To discourage nonessential use and manage demand, NNIC will introduce tailored fees for passengers not classified as VIPs or IPs but seeking similar services such as international performers and other high-profile passengers,” NNIC added.

Further, NNIC said that it will continue to extend VIP courtesies to high-ranking officials, dignitaries, and foreign representatives.

This month alone, NNIC has already imposed several changes in fees collected at the airport.

Starting Oct. 1, NNIC imposed higher parking fees, which increased by around 25% for standard parking rates and 300% for overnight parking.

Landing and takeoff fees, a charge collected from airlines for using airport facilities and services, were also hiked. A higher passenger service charge is also set to be implemented next year.

According to NNIC, all fee adjustments are part of its concession agreement, which is agreed upon and set by the government.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that a total of 844 plantilla positions were abolished as MIAA transitioned to its sole regulator function following the turnover of NAIA operations and maintenance to the private operator.

NNIC took over the operations of NAIA on Sept. 14 after offering to allocate 82.1% of NAIA revenues to the government.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose C. Ines said that the positions were abolished due to redundancy.

“These 844 positions were actually abolished because this group belongs to the operations group. Their functions were absorbed by the NNIC,” Mr. Ines said by phone.

He said that the 844 positions were actually not filled, noting that no employees were actually affected. — Ashley Erika O. Jose