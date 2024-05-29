GRAB Philippines is still in talks with an electric vehicle (EV) provider for the launch of Grab Green, a company official said on Tuesday.

“We are in discussions with one of the EV providers in Manila to do a pilot,” Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz told reporters on the sidelines of BusinessWorld’s economic forum last week.

She said Grab Philippines is working on the pilot program to assess the reliability of the electric vehicles.

“We need to test how long they can be driven on the road especially [since] our charging stations, our infrastructure, are new,” she said.

Grab Philippines plans to expand its services after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board opened slots for the ride-hailing service in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Grab Philippines said it is working with local governments to expand its services in these regions. — Ashley Erika O. Jose