LIGHT Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) is on track to launch the first phase of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite extension by yearend, the operator of LRT-1 said on Wednesday.

The first phase of the Cavite line extension is now 97% complete, LRMC said in a statement.

“We are optimistic about the progress achieved in the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project,” LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Juan F. Alfonso said.

LRMC said the five new stations to be completed are Redemptorist Station at 93.3%, MIA Station at 93.5%, Asia World Station at 83%, Ninoy Aquino Station at 88%, and Dr. Santos Station at 94.1%.

LRMC is also conducting test runs of various generations of LRT-1 trains. the company said.

“The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project is poised to significantly contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development by fostering improved connectivity between individuals and communities,” Mr. Alfonso said.

Once finished, the first phase of the LRT-1 Cavite extension will add a total of 6.2-kilometer line, connecting Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Parañaque City.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is expected to serve about 600,000 passengers daily.

LRMC is the joint venture of Ayala Corp., Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte. Ltd. Metro Pacific Light Rail is a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being PLDT Inc. and Philex Mining Corp.

