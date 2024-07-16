THE Philippines’ 30-year railway master plan will not be released by yearend, with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) saying it needs more time to complete the study.

(By the end of 2024) is too early. We still need a few years, it will not be ready within the year, we need more time,” JICA Chief Representative in the Philippines Takema Sakamoto told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of a forum on Tuesday.

Last month, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the DoTr (Department of Transportation) is expecting the completion of the rail masterplan by the end of the year.

“I think we are targeting the completion of the master plan in two years. So, maybe by 2026,” Mr. Sakamoto said.

Signed in 2023, the project to draft a master plan will aim to raise the share of passenger trips accounted for by railways.

Last year, the Transportation department said JICA committed 300 million yen to draft the 30-year railway master plan.

The master plan calls for Philippine rail lines to be brought up to international standards using Japanese technology, the Transportation department said.

It is also expected to outline how to enhance the sustainability of the Metro Manila Subway, North-South Commuter Railway; Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and other ongoing and upcoming rail projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose